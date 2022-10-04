Giants planning for every contingency at quarterback

Getty Images

The Giants were able to put the finishing touches on a win over the Bears on Sunday despite being without a healthy quarterback, but beating the Packers in London this week looks like a taller task given the current state of affairs.

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Daniel Jones‘ ankle was “feeling a little bit better” on Monday, but Tyrod Taylor remains in the concussion protocol and no one’s being ruled in for this weekend yet. Davis Webb will likely be promoted from the practice squad and the team will work out other quarterbacks in order to make sure they’ll have enough healthy bodies for the game.

Signing another quarterback joins starting Webb as things the Giants will have to consider under the circumstances.

“I think you try to plan for every contingency plan that you may or may not have throughout the week,” Daboll said. “That will certainly be one of them. Again, I don’t want to guess right now on Monday where all the other guys are going to be. Davis been in our offense for quite some time. He knows the ins and outs of it, so if he has to play, we’ll do everything we can, and I know he will, to be ready to play. In terms of where we’re at at that point, I don’t think we’re at that point just yet to make a decision. We’ll let this thing play out.”

The Giants are also ailing at wide receiver. Daboll called Kenny Golladay unlikely to play this week and the team has been playing without Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson, so this weekend may be set up to feature an even bigger helping of Saquon Barkley for the Giants offense.