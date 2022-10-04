Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron among QBs working out for Giants

Getty Images

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday that the team would be looking at some quarterbacks as potential additions to the team on Tuesday and the names of a couple of those players have surfaced.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jake Fromm is working out for the team and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports AJ McCarron is also throwing his hat in the ring. Both players are familiar to Daboll from his time as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.

Fromm was a Bills fifth-round pick in 2020 and remained with the team until he was signed off the practice squad by the Giants last November. He started two games at the end of the year and his tenure may be best remembered for then-head coach Joe Judge calling two quarterback sneaks before punting the ball away in the second quarter of a Week 18 loss to Washington.

Judge was fired two days later.

McCarron was with the Bills for the offseason and preseason in 2018 before being traded to the Raiders. He moved on to spend two years with the Texans and was with the Falcons when he tore his ACL last summer.

The Giants are in the market for quarterback depth because Daniel Jones has an ankle injury and Tyrod Taylor is in the concussion protocol. Davis Mills is on the practice squad and is the only other quarterback currently in the organization.