Jonathan Taylor plans to play, but realizes he may not be able to

The Colts and Broncos got the short-week short-straw for Week Five, and that puts both teams in a bind when it comes to having a healthy complement of players.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, the straw that stirs the drink in Indy, has an ankle injury that could keep him from playing.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Taylor addressed his status on Tuesday.

“I definitely plan to play, but if you can’t go, you can’t go,” Taylor said. “That’s why you get as much treatment as you can.”

Coach Frank Reich separately said that the team hasn’t decided whether Walker can play, but that the team is hopeful he’ll be available.

Taylor has never missed a game due to injury, at any level of football.

Nyheim Hines will be in line for more touches, if Taylor can’t go. The Colts have been trying for weeks to get the ball to Hines more often. They may have no choice but to just do it on Thursday night in Denver.