Landon Collins worked out for Giants

Free agent safety Landon Collins officially worked out for the Giants. The team also worked out quarterbacks Jake Fromm, Brian Lewerke and A.J. McCarron, receivers Victor Bolden and Jontre Kirklin, offensive guard Solomon Kindley and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert.

Despite the Giants’ need for a quarterback, Collins is the most intriguing name on the list.

He started 59 games for the Giants from 2015-18 and made three Pro Bowls. Collins signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington in 2019 and played three seasons there.

Collins, 28, was released this offseason in a cost-cutting move.

He totaled two interceptions and three sacks in 13 games with the Commanders last season.

The Giants had starting strong safety Julian Love with a concussion, but they have safeties Tony Jefferson and Trenton Thompson on the practice squad. Xavier McKinney and rookie Dane Belton are the starters.