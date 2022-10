Getty Images

Lions kicker Dominik Eberle’s first game in Detroit was also his last.

Eberle, called up for the Lions against the Seahawks on Sunday to fill in for the injured kicker Austin Seibert, was waived today.

That’s no surprise, as Eberle missed two extra points. It’s unclear at this point whether Seibert will be ready to return this week, or if the Lions will sign another kicker.

Eberle also played one game for the Texans last year, his only previous regular-season action.