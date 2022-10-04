Matt Eberflus confident Justin Fields’ pocket presence will improve

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 4, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT
SPORTS-COLUMN-WITH-ERRORS-GALORE-ALL-1-TB
Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been sacked on 19.3 percent of his dropbacks this season, by far the worst in the NFL. That needs to improve in a hurry.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is confident it will improve, but he thinks it’s going to take time.

“It’s just pocket presence as he gets more experience,” Eberflus said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “He did a nice job of riding the pocket a couple of times, staying in there and delivering the ball, for sure. We talked about those plays. . . . More experience on the job, and he’s going to get better at it.”

Fields got sacked too much last year — 11.8 percent of his dropbacks, which was also the worst in the NFL — but this year his pocket presence appears to be worse, not better. The top priority for the Bears this season is seeing Fields develop into a reliable franchise quarterback, but so far what they’re seeing is Fields taking far too many sacks.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Matt Eberflus confident Justin Fields’ pocket presence will improve

  2. I’m not a Fields hater, but first he needs an actual pocket before he can develop a presence.

  3. Don’t worry Bearsfan, my Vikings will find a way for Fields to have a 300 yd 2 rushing tds and 2 passing tds game. Every QB has their career day against the Vikings. Ugh.

  4. Sorry Eberdlus, it’s wishful thinking, and you are not going to be the first person whose wishful thinking will cost you your job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.