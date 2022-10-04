Melvin Gordon, Billy Turner listed as limited participants in Broncos practice

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was listed as limited in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday and he had plenty of company in that category.

The Broncos also listed running back Melvin Gordon (neck), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip, chest), and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) as limited. Sterns moved up from a non-participant label on Monday while it was a repeat for the other players.

Gordon moved up to the top spot on the running back depth chart with Javonte Williams tearing his ACL last Sunday. He’s had fumbleitis this season, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Monday that he’ll get a chance to prove himself with Williams out.

Turner has yet to play this season. Cameron Fleming has been starting at right tackle.

Linebackers Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion), and right guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) remained out of practice. Left guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) were listed as full participants.

Wilson said he’s “super confident” he’ll play against the Colts on Thursday and the team will issue official injury designations on Wednesday.