NFL, NFLPA will interview Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

It’s been known since the NFL Players Association invoked the right to launch an investigation as to the handling of Tua Tagovailoa nine days ago that, eventually, Tua would be interviewed.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the interview will happen today.

As PFT reported over the weekend, the NFLPA plans to ask Tua whether, if he told the doctors he had a back injury, they actually examined his back.

The union’s broader concern continues to be that, whether it was a head injury or a back injury, the gross motor instability demonstrated by Tua should have kept him out of the game.

The NFL has promised full transparency as to the results of the investigation. Already, the NFLPA has fired the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant associated with Tua’s care.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “NFL, NFLPA will interview Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday

  1. The challenge is top athletes are conditioned to ignore pain and to rub dirt onnit and go back to play. Do you really think Tua is going to reveal anything that would go against his returning to play?

    That being said that’s the theory behind having a neutral doctor make determinations about a players ability to play.

  2. When Tee Higgins got knocked unconscious twice in the span of two weeks and was never entered into concussion protocol and played against the dolphins on Thursday night where was the outrage then, every player should be cared about equally….

  3. Tua’s being paid by the Dolphins. Unless the NFL guarantees his salary, he is not a reliable witness.

  4. As for Tee Higgins, I think it wasn’t back to back weeks, also he was in the protocol, was he not? The bigger question is did they fine and/or suspend the guys for the dirty shots? You get used to it with the Steelers as they do dirty stuff all the time, but not sure about the track record on the other team. Sometimes the only way defenders learn is by having their pockets emptied. I haven’t heard much about “accountability” for guys that lay down dirty shots? (neither of the plays on Tua were dirty, but clearly the shots on Higgins were)

  5. These interviews are a joke. Unless Tua is still unable to walk or shake a hand he isnt going to throw himself or his team under the bus. This is all just an attempt by the league to act-as-if

  8. If he lied, will the NFLPA impose, support or fight discipline? Since there is NO CHANCE it’s the first one, it demonstrates the fundamental unwillingness of unions to manage their members’ poor behavior

  9. Will Tua lie like he did when he got hurt during the game against the Bills? Tua is the one who said he was fine, and Tua is the one who said he hurt his back the team didn’t FORCE him to stick with that story he CHOSE to do so on his own

  10. He needs to retire, man. The way his fingers flexed was not good. The guy who discovered CTE said he should retire. He should already be set for life if he’s smart with his money.

  11. Great, it’s not like Tua and the trainer haven’t had advance warning or enough time to get their stories straight!

  12. kotrod says:

    October 4, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    All Tua got to do is say he doesn’t remember anything about that day.

    ————————————-
    That’s probably the worst thing he could possibly say for everyone involved.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.