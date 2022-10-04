NFL: Spotters concluded Cameron Brate was hit in the shoulder, not the head

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The NFL’s “Concussion Game Day Checklist” consists of a flow chart that commences with a first step: “Player receives impact to the head.”

In the case of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, the NFL contends that step one didn’t happen.

“Immediately following the game, the NFL contacted team and unaffiliated medical personnel to gather information concerning the injury sustained by Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate,” the NFL said in a statement provided to PFT. “The league reviewed the information with the NFL Players Association. Based on the standardized gameday reports, it is clear to both parties that the spotters in the booth concluded that Brate was hit in the shoulder and therefore did not trigger the concussion protocols. As soon as medical personnel identified concussion symptoms, they removed Brate from the game.”

The NFL Players Association has informed PFT that it reviewed the situation as well, and that it backs that assessment.

Beyond the fact that Brate did indeed sustain a concussion (as proven by the fact that he was removed from play, but only after returning for several snaps before halftime), the video doesn’t indicate a blow to the shoulder. At the end of the play that started with 1:35 remaining in the first half, Brate’s head CLEARLY collides with the torso of Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin.

The impact, combined with Brate’s reaction to it, absolutely should have prompted the two spotters (one is a Certified Athletic Trainer and the other is an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant) to activate the protocol. We reject flatly and unequivocally the contention by the NFL and the NFLPA that Brate did not receive an impact to the head.

We realize that things are a little dicey right now, given the Tua Tagovailoa situation. There’s a natural inclination to circle the wagons. To look the other way so as not to make the heat too hot in the kitchen. Perhaps even to trot out some good, old-fashioned alternative facts. That’s absolutely the wrong approach.

While the system may not be “broken” (as Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy described it), the system failed in this situation. Brate received impact to the head. Everyone saw it. Everyone, apparently, except the two people who are paid to see it.

And if the league and the union can’t see that, maybe there should be a governmental agency that manages (and, as needed, micromanages) the game of professional football.

12 responses to “NFL: Spotters concluded Cameron Brate was hit in the shoulder, not the head

  1. Imagine these spotters yanking 15 guys a game out because they thought they might have seen head contact. You need to be sure before you turn the game upside down.

  2. It’s fashionable to brazenly lie and know that people are going to have to get over it.
    Sickening really.

  3. Oh yeah that’s what we need, government interference. Yes you’re right, the world def needs more government, red tape, lawyers, insurance to over legislate (because that WILL happen) which will lead to the eventual downfall. And I would think the government has better things to do – like borrowing more money at a record setting pace…

  4. Nope, I do not want to see a government agency involved with this, complete waste of time and money. The company/industry and the union in place to protect the employees should get it done themselves.

  6. There will be mistakes. The game is dangerous. With that said, I commented here before Thursday the Tua would be cleared. QBs have always been treated differently from Wilson pushing away the blue tent to just about everyone that has a concussion gets cleared the next week of any game of consequence. They got burned with it but I doubt it stops. We will see an example soon enough.

  7. If the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant is not affiliated with the NFL, NFLPA, or any particular team, how can they fire him or her? If they hired them, then they are affiliated with them. No?

  8. I’m seeing a lot of receivers flopping to try to get a call in their favor. If you want to get government involved in sports safety, we should start with boxing and MMA fighting. The goal is to knock the other guy out. They’re beating and pounding each other in the head. If the government allows that to take place on American soil, I’m afraid the NFL would be considered a powderpuff sport. The NFL is safer now that at any time in history. And why discriminate against the average American’s safety? People are getting shot and killed every day. Nobody is dying on an NFL field. One guy, Chuck Hughes died about 50 years ago, and there was no contact on the play. It was a freak incident. NFL players are probably much safer on the gridiron than your average American walking down the street.

  11. Heh? At least hire people who played Operation as kids. People who can at least tell the difference between a head and a shoulder. SMH.

  12. Dale Earnhardt didn’t hit his head either. Is Kyrie Irving the head medical expert here or what?

