Nick Bosa: I think our defense is the best in the league

Getty Images

The result of Monday night’s game between the Rams and 49ers remained in doubt until 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped a Matthew Stafford pass to Cooper Kupp and returned t 52 yards for a touchdown with just over six minutes left to play.

Hufanga’s touchdown made it 24-9 and it was fitting that the 49ers defense delivered the final points on a night when they dominated the Rams offense. They sacked Stafford seven times and forced him to fumble later in the fourth quarter to provide a little more icing on the cake while making sure that they remained the stingiest scoring defense in the league.

Defensive end Nick Bosa chipped in with two sacks and five quarterback hits before making it known that he thinks the defense is without peer in the league.

“I think it’s best in the league,” Bosa said, via the team’s website. “It’s our mindset every year and this year we have the personnel to do it. All three levels are just elite players.”

After four weeks of the season and Monday night’s work, it’s hard to come up with a strong argument against Bosa’s feeling that the 49ers unit is the tops in the league.