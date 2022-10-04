Packers sign Eric Wilson off Saints’ practice squad

Posted by Charean Williams on October 4, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Saints at Packers
The Packers signed linebacker Eric Wilson off the Saints’ practice squad, the team announced. He is the second player the Saints have lost off their practice squad this week as the Broncos agreed to terms with running back Latavius Murray on Monday.

Wilson, a sixth-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2017.

He spent this past offseason with the Saints before being waived after training camp. He re-signed to the team’s practice squad for the first four weeks of the season.

In five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20), Eagles (2021) and Texans (2021), Wilson appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts. He has 254 tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

On special teams, he posted 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point. He has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, recording 13 tackles, a quarterback hit and a special teams tackle.

2 responses to “Packers sign Eric Wilson off Saints’ practice squad

  1. Packers love Vikings throwaway. Wilson had some very good games for the Vikings. He will easily become the best LB on the packer squad.

  2. Yikes! This guy traveled with the Saints to London last week and is about to do it again with the Pack, keep punching those frequent flier miles! 🤔
    And welcome aboard to the league’s only 13 time World Champion, Green Bay Packers. (And by the end of the weekend, if the Vikings can hold up their end of the bargain, the all-time winningest organization in the NFL!) 😉

