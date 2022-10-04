PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2022, 9:10 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

1. Eagles (4-0; No. 2): Fly, Eagles, Fly. Onward to Number One.

2. Bills (3-1; No. 3): Learning how to win close games now will help them win close games later. Like in January.

3. Chiefs (3-1; No. 6): Patrick Mahomes is the Harlem Globetrotters, and every defender he faces is the Washington Generals.

4. Packers (3-1; No. 4): They can’t keep playing like this, if they want to get to the Super Bowl.

5. Dolphins (3-1; No. 1): Can they win with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback?

6. Cowboys (3-1; No. 9): Cooper Rush is the Cowboys’ next Tony Romo, at a time when they don’t need another Tony Romo.

7. Buccaneers (2-2; No. 7): Sunday night’s game said more about the Chiefs than it did about the Buccaneers.

8. Bengals (2-2; No. 10): They’re gradually putting it all together.

9. Ravens (2-2; No. 8): Why did John Harbaugh go for the touchdown on fourth down? He can’t trust his defense.

10. Jaguars (2-2; No. 11): It’s rare to lose and climb, but the Jaguars more than held their own in Philly.

11. 49ers (2-2; No. 15): If they can play like this consistently, they can win it all.

12. Titans (2-2; No. 12): There’s still a weird vibe coming from this team, but they’re finally winning.

13. Rams (2-2; No. 5): Matthew Stafford probably has six or seven injuries that he’s keeping to himself.

14. Vikings (3-1; No. 16): In past years, the Vikings would find a way to lose close games. This year, they’re finding a way to win them.

15. Giants (3-1; No. 17): This won’t last if they don’t have a healthy quarterback.

16. Jets (2-2; No. 24): To finish their AFC North tour at 2-2 is one of the most impressive accomplishments of the season to date.

17. Falcons (2-2; No. 27): Could they actually win the NFC South?

18. Chargers (2-2; No. 19): Yes, they won. But it was another one of those “it’s always something” games that nearly saw a huge lead become a loss.

19. Browns (2-2; No. 13): With more games like Sunday, there won’t be a quarterback quandary in Week 13.

20. Broncos (2-2; No. 14): It’s definitely not going the way Broncos fans thought it would.

21. Cardinals (2-2; No. 23): The team that can’t finish needs to figure out how to get started.

22. Seahawks (2-2; No. 28): They wouldn’t be any better than 2-2 if they hadn’t traded Russell Wilson.

23. Bears (2-2; No. 22): The Bears feel like a team that at any given moment is on the verge of completely imploding.

24. Patriots (1-3; No. 20): In what very well could be Bill Belichick’s last visit to Lambeau Field, he almost pulled off a season-altering upset.

25. Colts (1-2-1; No. 18): The win over the Chiefs was an aberration.

26. Steelers (1-3; No. 21): When do the fans start chanting for Ben Roethlisberger?

27. Saints (1-3; No. 26): They nearly won a game against a solid team without plenty of their best players.

28. Panthers (1-3; No. 25): At least Matt Rhule will be home to light the Yule log.

29. Raiders (1-3; No. 31): Next Monday night at Kansas City will go a long way toward determining whether this team has any chance to contend in 2022.

30. Lions (1-3; No. 29): Low-scoring wins are way better than high-scoring losses.

31. Washington (1-3; No. 30): The next owner will have plenty of work to do.

32. Texans (0-3-1; No. 32): They’ve yet to be embarrassed, but at some point they need to win.

24 responses to “PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL power rankings

  2. If you are into power rankings, this site is the best at it by a mile. Philly looks like the best team in the league currently. Kansas City will be there until the end but right now they do not look like the NFLs best team.

  5. “When do the fans start chanting for Ben Roethlisberger?”

    You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. Ben was done, but as with Bradshaw, many fans did not realize the value of a franchise QB. Maybe Pickett is the next one, remains to be seen.

  6. Steelers should be higher than the Bengals. Did you forget that we already beat them. How can they be raked ahead of us?

  7. How in the world can the Steelers be all the way down at 26 when they are only 1 game from the top of the AFCN? I am sensing a LOT of anti-Steeler bias! GO STEELERS!

  8. Eagles, Bills and Chiefs are the only legitimate teams. Can’t even add one more for a championship round of 4 teams. Its that mediocre the quality of the rest

  9. BB could very buy a ticket to watch Packers game in Lambeau 😛
    Dont just repeat what they said on TV

  11. tinye67 says:
    October 4, 2022 at 9:23 am
    Hating on the Vikings again. Lowest ranked 3-1 team.

    WRONG they are ranked ahead of the Giants. Not sure they are any better than the Giants, but Kirk can certainly win non prime time games played against sub 500 teams.

  12. Well lookee here, the Nfc Least has the highest win total! The highest decorated division in sb era is back!

  13. The Lions should vacate the field whenever they’re on defense. Oh wait, they do. Never mind.

  14. What a game by the Pats. Unreal to think that what happened on the tv, somehow puts them that far lower than both Baltimore and GB. Makes absolutely no sense.

    It’s like someone in the media is lying to the customer again. Never seen that before.

  15. The great thing about power rankings are they are never wrong. They can’t be. They only reflect a subjective view of intangible values by whomever is making the list. Having said that; this is as good a list after the first month of the season as I’ve seen.

  16. The Packers can’t keep playing this poorly. They’re the 4th best team in the NFL.

  17. I’m okay with the Vikings’ rank. The team should be ranked in the middle until the D gets its act together and they beat a decent team. Clearly a couple other teams above them are ranked high based solely on reputation and pre-season expectations.

  19. It’s good to be the Packers. Even power rankings say we’re playing poorly and imply we’re not a good football team… and then still rank us in the top 5.

  20. The Packers are not going to the Super Bowl.

    And if they are the 4th best team in the League… the NFL is in BIG trouble.

  21. The Niners are having their usual early season so-so starts. 3-5 start last season and still made the conference championship game. Won’t be surprised to see them get better as the season goes on this year too.

