Raiders sign Blake Martinez to practice squad

The Raiders needed linebacker help after Denzel Perryman was diagnosed with a concussion Sunday. On Tuesday, they signed veteran linebacker Blake Martinez to the practice squad, according to the NFL’s personnel report.

Las Vegas used the NFL’s veteran provision.

Martinez played the past two seasons with the Giants under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Martinez’s 2021 season was limited to only three games because of a knee injury.

He could play Monday against the Chiefs.

“He did a great job for me in terms of running the defense, echoing the message from the coaching staff,” Graham said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And I just got a lot of respect for him. I got a lot of respect for him as a player, but more importantly as a man. Just to see his growth as he’s gotten older.”

The Raiders also signed tackle Jackson Barton to the practice squad Tuesday after cutting him from the 53-player roster last week.

They worked out veteran receiver Albert Wilson.