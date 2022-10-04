Report: Chase Roullier to have knee surgery, likely to miss rest of season

Getty Images

Commanders center Chase Roullier is on injured reserve with a knee injury and it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to action anytime in the near future.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Roullier is having knee surgery on Thursday and that he is likely to miss the rest of the season as a result.

If that’s how things play out, it will be the second straight season that ends early for Roullier. He fractured his fibula last season and only played in eight games.

Wes Schweitzer took over at center after Roullier went on injured reserve, but he’s out after suffering a concussion in Week 3. Nick Martin started on Sunday and is line to start again on Monday.

The Commanders may also be without right tackle Sam Cosmi because of a hand injury, so the state of the offensive line isn’t a particularly strong one in Washington at the moment.