Report: Patriots are expected to sign Garrett Gilbert to practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots are reportedly set to add a quarterback to their practice squad.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to sign Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday. With Mac Jones dealing with an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer in the concussion protocol, rookie Bailey Zappe is currently the only healthy quarterback in New England.

Gilbert also spent time on the Patriots practice squad in 2014 and 2021. He was signed off their practice squad by the Commanders and he started against the Eagles in Week 15 with Washington missing their other quarterbacks due to COVID-19. He was 20-of-31 for 194 yards in a 27-17 loss.

Gilbert has also appeared in games for the Cowboys, Browns, and Panthers.

There’s been no update on Jones’ condition from the team so far this week, but they will issue a practice report on Wednesday that will provide a hint about his status.