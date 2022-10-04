Russell Wilson “super confident” he’ll play on Thursday night

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was listed as a limited participant in Broncos practice again on Tuesday, but the right shoulder issue that’s affecting him isn’t causing him to be concerned about his availability for Thursday.

Wilson spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said, via Nick Kosminder of TheAthletic.com, that he is “super confident” that he’ll be playing against the Colts. He added that he believes he will be able to play “without limitations” from the shoulder.

Wilson was 17-of-25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders on Sunday, but the Broncos lost 32-23 to fall to 2-2 on the season.

The full Broncos injury report will be released later on Tuesday and final injury designations for the game will come on Wednesday.