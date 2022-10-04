Saints sign Chris Harris to practice squad

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Chris Harris is back in the NFL.

The NFL’s transaction wire shows that the Saints signed Harris to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Harris spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, but has been out of the league since becoming a free agent at the start of the new league year. He played 14 games last season and finished the year with 37 tackles and an interception.

Harris spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos after entering the league as an undrafted free agent. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and made four Pro Bowls while winning a Super Bowl title during his run in Denver.