Sean McVay: Rams’ offense had too many self-inflicted wounds, I expect us to be better

The Rams’ offense did not score a touchdown in Monday night’s 24-9 loss to the 49ers, and Rams coach Sean McVay was not happy with how many mental mistakes he saw.

“The story of the night from an offensive perspective was self-inflicted wounds, above-the-neck errors where we’re not doing the things we’re capable of, and I expect us to be better than that,” McVay said.

Although McVay didn’t criticize quarterback Matthew Stafford directly, it was clear that Stafford was struggling. He threw a pick-six, lost a fumble, got sacked seven times and managed just 5.3 yards per pass.

Stafford is now leading the NFL with six interceptions this season, and the defending champion Rams are just 2-2 on the season.