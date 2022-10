Getty Images

Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown said in June that he expects to be an All-Pro this season. He fell quite a bit short of that.

The Texans released Brown today, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Brown is in his third season with the Texans after previously playing for the Browns and Raiders. Brown has started three games this season and caught seven passes for 72 yards.

Tight ends Brevin Jordan and O.J. Howard will see more playing time in Houston with Brown out.