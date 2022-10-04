Todd Bowles: Hurricane relocation impacted preparation for Chiefs game

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT
Last week, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said that the disruption caused by Hurricane Ian shouldn’t be an excuse for poor performance against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Tonight, Bucs coach Todd Bowles kind of made the hurricane an excuse for the team’s poor performance against the Chiefs on Sunday night. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Bowles addressed the impact of the storm in his weekly appearance on the Buccaneers Radio Network.

“Preparation, you know, the biggest thing is preparation and practice,” Bowles said. “You’ll play how you practice. With all the movement last week, I don’t think we prepped as well as we should have or as well as some people could have. But preparation will be the key this week.”

Bowles’s comments echo things said by multiple players before the game, with the Noah’s Ark gathering of family and pets in Miami creating anything but normal circumstances for the team.

