49ers open practice window for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett, re-sign Willie Snead to practice squad

The 49ers are officially getting closer to having a pair of their defensive players back on the field.

San Francisco opened the 21-day practice windows for cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive back Jimmie Ward.

Verrett is coming back from an ACL tear, which he suffered during the first game of the 2021 season. He was on the physically unable to perform list.

Ward has been dealing with a hamstring injury and went on IR at the beginning of the regular season.

The team also announced receiver Willie Snead has been re-signed to the practice squad. Snead was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Monday’s game and was active for the contest. But he didn’t play a snap.