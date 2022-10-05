Alvin Kamara expects to play this week

Getty Images

The Saints still don’t have quarterback Jameis Winston or receiver Michael Thomas back to practice, but running back Alvin Kamara got in limited work Wednesday.

Kamara said he is feeling good and plans to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

“The main thing for me is just being able to help the team any way I can,” Kamara said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Physically, if there’s a time where I feel like I can’t do that, then I can’t be out there. The last thing I want to do is negatively impact the game. Just being all the way healthy and available on Sunday, that’s my biggest thing. So that’s why, obviously last week was kind of up in the air, didn’t go. This week I’m feeling great, healthy, ready to roll. So I’m going to be out there.”

Kamara injured a rib in the season opener against the Falcons. He missed Weeks 2 and 4 with the injury and played 48 of 69 offensive snaps in Week 3.

“It’s a weird injury,” Kamara said. “There’s nothing really you can do for it. It’s one of those things you’ve got to kind of be easy with, and one morning you wake up, and it’s feeling terrible. The next morning you wake up, and it’s feeling better. I kind of try to stay on the rehab and try to do everything I can. Obviously, there’s not too much I can do, but obviously I try to do everything I can to make it feel good and just promote and stimulate the healing.”

Kamara will wear extra padding to protect his ribs.

He has 29 touches for 119 yards this season with no touchdowns.