Andy Isabella will join Ravens’ practice squad

Getty Images

Receiver Andy Isabella cleared waivers Wednesday, making him a free agent. It didn’t take him long to find a new job.

A day after the Cardinals cut him, Isabella reached agreement with the Ravens to join their practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals made Isabella a second-round selection in 2019, and he had 30 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 30 games his first two seasons. He was inactive much of last season, catching only one pass for 13 yards in eight games.

Isabella had two catches for 21 yards in three games this season.

The Ravens have Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche on their active roster.