Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie “couldn’t move” after “hardest hit I’ve ever gotten”

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is currently in the concussion protocol after an injury in Sunday’s game against the Ravens that McKenzie has described in scary terms.

McKenzie said on the Go Long podcast that he has never been hit that hard in his football career.

“I think that was my hardest hit I’ve ever gotten. That was the hardest one. Because I couldn’t move. So that has to be the hardest one,” McKenzie said.

The hit came as Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens was dragging McKenzie to the ground, and Ravens safety Chuck Clark came in and delivered a brutal shot to McKenzie’s head. But as bad as it looked, McKenzie shrugged off any suggestion that he should be fearful about head injuries.

“It comes with the territory,” McKenzie said. “We choose to play this sport and we know it’s a brutal sport. That’s what happens, and you’ve got to be fine with it. You’ve got to be fine with getting hurt, you’ve got to be fine with getting a concussion, you’ve got to be fine with everything that comes with it. That’s why you sign the contract. So I was fine with it.”