Bills to release Tavon Austin from practice squad

USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Tavon Austin would like a chance to play and will try to find a fit on the open market.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Austin and the Bills have agreed to part ways. Austin has been on Buffalo’s practice squad this season and has not yet been active for a game.

Austin initially signed with Buffalo in June and was released on Aug. 22 in a round of cuts. He then signed with the practice squad at the end of the month.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Austin has bounced around over the last two years. He has spent time with San Francisco, Green Bay, and Jacksonville — appearing in 13 games for the Jaguars last year. He caught 24 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown.

Austin has 224 career receptions for 2,239 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also has 1,361 yards and 10 rushing TDs.

Garafolo also reports the Bills are expected to sign receiver Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad to replace Austin.