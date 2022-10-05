Blake Bortles retires

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 5, 2022, 9:21 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Consider the boat docked.

Quarterback Blake Bortles has retired, announcing the news on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Bortles started 73 career games for the Jaguars. He was the signal-caller for Jacksonville when the club went 10-6 in 2017 and reached the AFC Championship Game.

But after compiling a 3-9 record as a starter the next season, the Jaguars elected to move on and release Bortles.

He threw for 17,646 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in his five seasons with Jacksonville. He’s second on the franchise list in yards, touchdowns, and interceptions to Mark Brunell.

Bortles, 30, also spent time with the Rams, Broncos, Packers, and Saints after his tenure with Jacksonville ended.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Blake Bortles retires

  2. Pretty inevitable given the last few seasons where he couldn’t stick to anyone’s roster. He has made some nice money and should be set for life.

  5. When you’re franchise passing leaders are Mark Burrell and Blake Bortlee, you know you’re not going to have a good time. That sums up the Jags ineptitude the last 30 years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.