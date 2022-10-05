Blake Bortles retires

Getty Images

Consider the boat docked.

Quarterback Blake Bortles has retired, announcing the news on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Bortles started 73 career games for the Jaguars. He was the signal-caller for Jacksonville when the club went 10-6 in 2017 and reached the AFC Championship Game.

But after compiling a 3-9 record as a starter the next season, the Jaguars elected to move on and release Bortles.

He threw for 17,646 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in his five seasons with Jacksonville. He’s second on the franchise list in yards, touchdowns, and interceptions to Mark Brunell.

Bortles, 30, also spent time with the Rams, Broncos, Packers, and Saints after his tenure with Jacksonville ended.