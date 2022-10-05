Browns plan to sign Pharaoh Brown

Getty Images

Veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown is poised to start a second stint in Cleveland.

Brown expects to sign with the Browns today, as long as he passes his physical, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The 28-year-old Brown previously played in Cleveland in 2018 and 2019 before signing with Houston in 2020. The Texans cut him yesterday.

It was surprising when the Texans cut Brown because they just signed him to a contract with $3 million guaranteed in March, but they had decided to move on. The Browns think Brown has something more he can offer.