Cole Beasley retires from football

USA TODAY Sports

Cole Beasley waited for the right opportunity to emerge. It finally did, in Tampa.

Two weeks later, Beasley is deciding to call it a day.

Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, tells NFL Network that Beasley has retired from the NFL.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Turner said. (It’s hard not to wonder whether that message will register with the team’s starting quarterback.)

Beasley has made plenty of money in his career, upwards of $50 million. This year, the money simply wasn’t there, for whatever reason.

One team, we’ve heard, was willing to pay him $2 million and vowed that he’d have 85 receptions. So why offer him only $2 million?

In his second and final game with the Bucs, Beasley was on the field for four plays. He caught one pass for five yards.