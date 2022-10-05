Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is out for Thursday night at Broncos

Getty Images

Whatever the real numbers have been for the first three weeks of the streaming-only Thursday night games, this week’s audience could be real small, relative to other primetime games.

The Colts have ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night in Denver, due to an ankle injury suffered on Sunday against the Titans.

It will be the first game Taylor has ever missed due to injury.

Also out for the Colts are linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back), safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion).

Defensive tackle DeForest Bucker (elbow) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) have no designation for the game, which means they are good to go.

Running back Nyheim Hines presumably gets the start in place of Taylor.