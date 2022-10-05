Commanders designate Brian Robinson to return to practice

Getty Images

On August 28, Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in a robbery attempt. On October 5, it was announced he has been designated to return to practice.

It’s an amazing development that underscores the incredibly good fortune of Robinson, who had a bullet pass through his knee but not seriously injure the ligaments and cartilage and bone.

The return to practice opens a 21-day window for a return to the active roster. Presumably, he’ll be back sooner than later. He could play, in theory, as soon as Sunday, against the Titans.

Robinson, a third-round pick from Alabama, had essentially won the starting tailback position before the shooting. Given that he’s now healthy and ready to go, he’s likely destined to officially claim the top spot on the depth chart.

Antonio Gibson is the leading rusher through four games, with 173 yards. Next is J.D. McKissic, with 65.