Dak Prescott officially a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice

The Cowboys haven’t ruled out Dak Prescott for Sunday officially, but every sign points to a fourth consecutive missed start for the quarterback. He missed practice Wednesday, and coach Mike McCarthy said this week that Prescott needs a full week of practice prep before returning.

Prescott got an update on his recovery in a visit to the doctor Tuesday, and McCarthy said the next step for Prescott is “to get enough strength in the hand to throw the football.”

“He’s doing everything he can,” McCarthy said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I mean, we all know that. He was here yesterday. Obviously, here again early this morning. . . . His first step for football, from my view, will be when he’s inserted into the quarterback school. So, he’s working with the rehab group today. He will not be part of the quarterback school.”

The Cowboys signed third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster earlier this week, an indication that he will dress Sunday against the Rams. Grier was out of standard elevations from the practice squad.

Cooper Rush is expected to start for the fourth consecutive week with a chance to beat both of the Super Bowl teams, having led the Cowboys to a win over the Bengals in Week 2.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) also sat out practice Wednesday. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder) and safety Donovan Wilson (ankle) were limited.

Receiver Noah Brown (neck), safety Malik Hooker (thumb), safety Jayron Kearse (knee), left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were full participants.