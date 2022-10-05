Daniel Jones practices, says ankle feels good

Getty Images

The Giants worked out quarterbacks on Tuesday, but they didn’t sign anyone and that seemed to be an optimistic sign about Daniel Jones‘ outlook for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Jones injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Bears and left the game before returning at the end of the fourth quarter after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. Jones took part in practice on Wednesday and said after the session, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, that he feels good and will “do everything I can to be out there.”

The team’s injury report isn’t out, but Jones should be listed as limited because he said he was “in and out” over the course of the workout.

Davis Webb is the only other healthy quarterback for the Giants and he’ll likely be elevated from the practice squad to back Jones up in London if Jones remains on track to play.