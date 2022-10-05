Daniel Jones set to practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

After a report emerged that the Giants are feeling optimistic about quarterback Daniel Jones being able to play this week, Jones will be on the field for Wednesday’s practice.

Jones suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s victory over the Bears, putting his availability in question. The fact that the Giants are playing in London and backup Tyrod Taylor is in the concussion protocol makes the team’s QB situation murkier.

Via Madelyn Burke of the team’s website, head coach Brian Daboll said at his Wednesday press conference that Jones will “practice some” and “we’ll see where he’s at after today.”

Daboll also noted that Jones has “made a lot of progress” since Sunday.

The Giants worked out quarterbacks but did not sign one. The team currently has Davis Webb as its third quarterback on the practice squad. Daboll said he has confidence in Webb, who has been around the coach for years and knows the system.

“[I]f he is afforded this opportunity, then Davis will be ready,” Daboll said.

Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 631 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. He has also rushed for 193 yards and two TDs.