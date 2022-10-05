Eagles designate Andre Dillard for return from IR

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT
Eagles tackle Andre Dillard is on his way back to the active roster.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have designated Dillard for return from injured reserve. Dillard can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, but will be shut down for the year if that does not happen.

Dillard went on injured reserve after breaking his forearm in an early September practice. He had surgery to repair the injury and has missed the first four games of the season.

There’s been no word about Dillard’s chances of being activated ahead of this weekend’s game in Arizona and that’s not the only question mark at tackle. Jordan Mailata went for an MRI after hurting his shoulder last Sunday and hasn’t been ruled in or out for Sunday.

  1. Dillard, when healthy, would be starting for many teams in the league and he is not in the Eagles long term plans. Hopefully teams like Chicago, who doesn’t have an NFL caliber offensive line, are calling to see what he would cost as he could be ready to play as early as Week 6.

  3. 1westcoastfootballfan says:

    Sounds like Mailata might actually miss some time.

    God I hope not..

