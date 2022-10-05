Evan McPherson is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

While the Bengals beat the Dolphins nearly a week ago, there’s one leftover piece of business from the contest.

Kicker Evan McPherson has been named the AFC special teams player of the week.

McPherson hit field goals of 19 and 57 yards in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 27-15 win. He also connected on all three of his extra points.

This is the third time in McPherson’s young career that he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week. He also received the honor after Week One and Week 11 last year.