Fan who was leveled by Bobby Wagner files police report

Getty Images

On Monday night, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took a page from the Mike Curtis playbook and leveled a fan who ran onto the field. The fan was seeking attention and publicity. He got it.

He’s now seeking more. And getting it.

Via TMZ.com, the fan filed a police report over the incident, which happened after two people exited the stands and one of them made it onto the playing surface. The person ran around with a pink smoke bomb, until Wagner and teammate Takk McKinley intervened.

Without researching the niceties of California law on the subject, blatant trespassers often have significantly reduced protections. Also, certain risks are assumed under certain circumstances. Like, you know, running onto a professional football field during a game.

So, frankly, this just seems like part of the broader effort to get attention to whatever it was the guy was trying to get attention for.

Something about pigs, I think.