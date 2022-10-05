Fan who was leveled by Bobby Wagner files police report

On Monday night, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took a page from the Mike Curtis playbook and leveled a fan who ran onto the field. The fan was seeking attention and publicity. He got it.

He’s now seeking more. And getting it.

Via TMZ.com, the fan filed a police report over the incident, which happened after two people exited the stands and one of them made it onto the playing surface. The person ran around with a pink smoke bomb, until Wagner and teammate Takk McKinley intervened.

Without researching the niceties of California law on the subject, blatant trespassers often have significantly reduced protections. Also, certain risks are assumed under certain circumstances. Like, you know, running onto a professional football field during a game.

So, frankly, this just seems like part of the broader effort to get attention to whatever it was the guy was trying to get attention for.

Something about pigs, I think.

  2. Can Wagner counter sue?….causing a hostile work environment and risk of injury because of his actions. Make him move out of his mother basement?

  3. What a joke. This “fan” deserved everything he got from Wagner and more….

  5. Congratulations on not giving the “guy” the attention and press he craves. Glorifying things like this, giving names and attention, just makes things worse.

  6. As much as everyone loved seeing that, there do have to be some protections for a guy who runs onto the field. A player can’t just break the guy’s neck without any repercussions, right?

  7. If the legal response isn’t “go do something productive with your life and stop being an idiot” then I don’t know what we’re coming to.

  9. Not sure who is more of a village idiot, they guy who ran on the field or the ambulance chaser who filed the suit

  10. This is the world we live in. People obnoxiously doing whatever they want while daring anybody to stop them, until they do, then they’re the victim.

