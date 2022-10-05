Geno Smith named NFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2022, 8:36 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions
PFT named Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith our offensive player of the week for Week Four and the NFL came to a similar conclusion.

The league announced that Smith has been named the NFC offensive player of the week. It is the first time he’s received that recognition, but he was named the AFC offensive player of the week in Week 5 of the 2013 season while playing for the Jets.

Smith was 23-of-30 for 320 yards and two two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Lions last Sunday. He added 49 rushing yards on seven carries.

For the season, Smith is now 102-of-132 for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. His 77.1 completion percentage leads the league and the total package has been a lot better than many people expected when the Seahawks opted to roll with Smith as their starter this season.

13 responses to “Geno Smith named NFC offensive player of the week

  1. It’s nice seeing Geno and Mariota have success this season. Both guys rolled with the punches and never quit. Good for them and congrats Geno.

  2. Man I hope SEA signs Geno Smith as their starter long term. Dude is not good, he’s going to revert back to the Geno we know as soon as he starts seeing above average to great defenses again as his games against good to great defenses has have shown us this year. He’s been good against some of the worst defenses in the league, can’t win like that. Geno will start to fall apart in the coming weeks. SEA fans talking about signing him to a 30M/YR contract to lock him down is delusional.

  3. Geno’s fellow draft QB EJ Manual claimed racism kept him out of the league after he failed as a starting QB. Didn’t seem to affect Geno. Maybe Geno’s just better.

  10. Good for him!
    Somewhat related, does Russell Wilson look cooked to you guys?
    I think Seattle sold high on him, and Geno is a serviceable starter.

