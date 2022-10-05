Giants optimistic Daniel Jones can play Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants only had two quarterbacks on their active roster on Sunday, and both of them got injured during their win over the Bears, with starter Daniel Jones having an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor a concussion. But there appear to be reasons for optimism that Jones can play Sunday against the Packers.

Jones is viewed as day-to-day and the Giants feel some optimism that he’ll play, according to NFL Network. They tried out multiple quarterbacks on Tuesday but didn’t sign any of them, which suggests they don’t think they’re going to need to add a quarterback.

The Giants haven’t practiced yet today, but coach Brian Daboll will update the media about Jones’ practice status.

Davis Webb is the one other quarterback available to the Giants. He’s currently on the practice squad but will presumably be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game.