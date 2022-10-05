Greg Joseph is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph enjoyed his trip to London last weekend.

Joseph was called on to kick five field goals against the Saints and he nailed all five of them, including a 47-yarder with 24 seconds left to play. The Saints were able to get close enough for Wil Lutz to try a 61-yard kick, but it doinked off the upright and crossbar before falling back onto the field for a 28-25 Vikings win.

Had Lutz made the kick, it would have been his second of the day from at least 60 yards out and he likely would have been on track to win the NFC special teams player of the week award. He missed, though, and the NFL named Joseph the winner on Wednesday.

Joseph is 8-of-10 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points for the season.