Greg Joseph is the NFC special teams player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2022, 8:52 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph enjoyed his trip to London last weekend.

Joseph was called on to kick five field goals against the Saints and he nailed all five of them, including a 47-yarder with 24 seconds left to play. The Saints were able to get close enough for Wil Lutz to try a 61-yard kick, but it doinked off the upright and crossbar before falling back onto the field for a 28-25 Vikings win.

Had Lutz made the kick, it would have been his second of the day from at least 60 yards out and he likely would have been on track to win the NFC special teams player of the week award. He missed, though, and the NFL named Joseph the winner on Wednesday.

Joseph is 8-of-10 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points for the season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Greg Joseph is the NFC special teams player of the week

  1. LOL. And yet… his MISSED XP almost cost the Vikings the game. Had he made the XP, then N.O. wouldn’t have been able to tie the game in regulation to begin with.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.