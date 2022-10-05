Isaiah Oliver designated to return to practice

Getty Images

Falcons nickel back Isaiah Oliver returned to practice Wednesday. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Oliver, designating him to return from injured reserve.

They now can activate him anytime, so he could return to game action as early as Sunday.

Last season, Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 against Washington and has spent the past year rehabbing.

The 2018 second-round pick has played 50 games with 33 starts in his career.

Dee Alford and Mike Ford have filled in at the position during Oliver’s absence.

The Falcons also announced they signed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson to the practice squad. He takes the place of defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who signed with the Vikings’ active roster.