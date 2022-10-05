Jerry Jacobs, Josh Paschal practice for Lions Wednesday

Getty Images

The Lions opened the return window for a couple of players on their physically unable to perform list.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive lineman Josh Paschal joined the team at practice on Wednesday. Both players have three weeks to practice with the team before reaching a deadline to activate them or shut them down for the year. They can be activated at any point in that window.

Jacobs made 13 appearances and nine starts for the Lions last year. He had 34 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He tore his ACL in December.

Paschal was a second-round pick this year, but has been out since having hernia surgery in the spring.

The Lions also announced that they have signed wide receiver Tom Kennedy to the active roster from the practice squad. He had three catches for 54 yards as a gameday elevation last weekend.