Joe Mixon called meeting with offensive line to try to get run game going

Getty Images

The first couple of weeks of the 2022 season saw a lot of discussion of the Bengals offensive line’s issues protecting quarterback Joe Burrow, but things have calmed down on that front during wins over the Jets and Bengals the last two weeks.

That doesn’t mean that all is hunky dory with the offense, however. Running back Joe Mixon is averaging 2.7 yards per carry through the first four weeks and he said that asked for a meeting with his blockers in order to work on ways to get back into the groove he was in while picking up 4.1 yards per carry while rushing for 1,205 yards last season.

“I called for a meeting with them just to see what they’re thinking on certain runs or what they think I should do on certain runs,” Mixon said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I feel like that will definitely be beneficial down the road and taking that next step on coming together and building that chemistry on and off the field. I think that’s going to take us a long way down the road so I look forward to it.”

The next test for the run game comes against the Ravens on Sunday night, but the ground may not prove to be the most effective way to attack Baltimore’s defense. The Ravens have allowed the most passing yards in the league, so the Bengals may opt to go the aerial route as they try for a third straight win.