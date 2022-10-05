Jordan Poyer named AFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 5, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
The Bills beat the Ravens on Sunday to move to 3-1 on the season.

Safety Jordan Poyer played a big part in the outcome and now he’s been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Poyer recorded a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions off quarterback Lamar Jackson. The first was at the beginning of the quarter, halting a Baltimore drive at midfield.

Though that takeaway didn’t result in points, Poyer’s second interception was critical. The safety caught Jackson’s 50-50 ball on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the end zone. Because he intercepted the pass there and was down for a touchback, Buffalo’s offense started its final drive at the 20-yard line instead of the 2-yard line.

Poyer currently leads the league with four interceptions. He’s recorded a pick in each of the three games he’s played so far in 2022.

He’ll try to keep that streak going against the Steelers in Week Five, with rookie Kenny Pickett set to make his first start.

3 responses to “Jordan Poyer named AFC defensive player of the week

  1. Ken he Pickett? Yes he can!

    Kenny Pickett is about to take Nathan Peterman’s throne.

    Matt Canada is suffocating the Steelers and the OL isn’t very good.

    Jordan Poyer is gonna get another 2 ints and the rest of the boys might catch another 4.

  2. I wouldn’t call the 2nd INT a 50-50 ball. The wr was wide open; Lamar saw him late and didn’t throw the ball hard enough to get it there. I like Lamar, but we can call it what it is—a bad throw.

  3. The question becomes why haven’t t the Bills extended Po yet.
    At a time the Bills are dishing out money left and right. Poyer continues to earn it. Hopefully they’re just waiting to extend him for cap purposes, but it smells like a franchise tag.
    If it were up to me I’d find a way to extend him the same way they found money for everybody else.
    I love Dawson Knox but extending him a couple weeks after Poyer made his desire known was kind of telling. Lots of mixed emotions lol

