Jordan Poyer named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bills beat the Ravens on Sunday to move to 3-1 on the season.

Safety Jordan Poyer played a big part in the outcome and now he’s been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Poyer recorded a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions off quarterback Lamar Jackson. The first was at the beginning of the quarter, halting a Baltimore drive at midfield.

Though that takeaway didn’t result in points, Poyer’s second interception was critical. The safety caught Jackson’s 50-50 ball on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the end zone. Because he intercepted the pass there and was down for a touchback, Buffalo’s offense started its final drive at the 20-yard line instead of the 2-yard line.

Poyer currently leads the league with four interceptions. He’s recorded a pick in each of the three games he’s played so far in 2022.

He’ll try to keep that streak going against the Steelers in Week Five, with rookie Kenny Pickett set to make his first start.