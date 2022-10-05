Justin Herbert remains a full participant, but Keenan Allen DNP Wednesday

Getty Images

Justin Herbert returned to a full practice last Thursday. The Chargers quarterback did not have a designation for Sunday and played all 70 snaps against the Texans.

Allen remained on the practice report Wednesday, but he was a full participant as he continues to heal his rib cartilage fracture.

Receiver Keenan Allen, though, remains out of practice with a hamstring injury.

He was limited the first two practice days last week before sitting out last Friday and being ruled out for a third consecutive week. Allen made four catches for 66 yards in the opener and hasn’t played since.

Receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (back), and kicker Dustin Hopkins (right quad) were limited.