Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice

Getty Images

The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve.

Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday.

According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field for the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media.

Pitts was not on the injury report last week. He played 62 percent of Atlanta’s offensive snaps in the win over Cleveland on Sunday, making one catch for 25 yards.

The fourth overall pick of the 2021 draft, Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards so far in 2022.

Atlanta’s Wednesday injury report will shed some more light on why Pitts was not on the field.