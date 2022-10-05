Kyle Shanahan thinks Nick Bosa is getting held a lot, 49ers have addressed it with the league

Getty Images

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa is having another strong season, leading the NFL with six sacks through four games. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks Bosa could do even more if offensive linemen wouldn’t get away with holding him so much.

When a reporter on Shanahan’s conference call said Bosa appears to be getting held on many plays, Shanahan replied, “I couldn’t agree with you more.”

Shanahan said Bosa has been getting held since his rookie of the year-winning season in 2019, and the 49ers often send plays in to the league office to ask why Bosa isn’t drawing more flags.

“It’s something I’ve seen a lot with him since he’s been here, going back to his first year in the Super Bowl. So it’s always been tough. We turn everything in every week. Sometimes they agree, sometimes they don’t,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan said there’s not much the 49ers can do other than continue to point out to the league that Bosa is getting held.

“You just hope it improves,” Shanahan said.