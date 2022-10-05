L.J. Collier returns to practice

Getty Images

The Seahawks designated defensive end L.J. Collier to return to practice from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

It opens a 21-day window for Collier to practice before the Seahawks are forced to make a decision about activating him to the 53-player roster.

Collier injured his elbow in training camp and didn’t play in any of the team’s preseason games. He practiced only 10 days in camp before going on short-term injured reserve before Week 1.

The 29th overall choice in 2019 has played 37 games with 16 starts and has totaled 33 tackles, three sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Collier is scheduled to make $986,324 in salary in 2022.

The Seahawks also announced the signing of Joey Hunt to the practice squad. They cornerback Quandre Mosely from the practice squad to make room.

Hunt, selected by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, appeared in 34 games with the Seahawks. He spent the past two seasons with the Colts, primarily on the practice squad, and appeared in one game.