Matt Prater will not play this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad this week because Matt Prater is dealing with a hip injury and they will cash in their insurance policy for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Prater will not play this weekend. Prater was hurt late in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and running back Eno Benjamin stepped in to kick off three times in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals also had to go for two after their final touchdown due to the injury and the failure to convert kept the score 26-10. The Panthers could have made it a one-score game after a touchdown of their own, but they didn’t get their two-point conversion and the game was all but over at that point.

Ammendola’s presence will allow the Cardinals to avoid repeats on those fronts against Philadelphia.