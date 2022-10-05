Myles Garrett is expected to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to participate in practice for the first time since he was injured in a car crash last Monday.

Garrett suffered injuries to his shoulder and biceps in the wreck and did not practice at all last week. He did not play in the Browns’ Week Four loss to the Falcons either.

On Wednesday, however, Garrett’s name was not on the list of players expected to miss practice that the team released to the media. It remains to be seen if he’ll be a limited or full participant in the session, but either would be a welcome step back toward the lineup.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), tight end Hunter Bryant (illness), guard Joel Bitonio (biceps, rest), wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest), and tight end David Njoku (knee, rest) are the Browns players who are not expected to practice Wednesday.