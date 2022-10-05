Nick Gates returns to Giants practice

Getty Images

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates has been out of action for more than a year, but he’s taking a big step toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday.

The Giants announced that Gates will practice with the team for the first time this year. He has been on the physically unable to perform list and the move opens a three-week window for him to practice before a deadline to make a decision on activating him.

Gates fractured his leg during a game against Washington on September 16 last year. He needed multiple surgeries to address the injury, which led to an extended recovery process that has led him back to this point.

Gates was starting at left guard when he was injured and he’s also made 17 career starts at center.